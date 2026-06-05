Hey, y’all! JVL and I are bringing you another installment of our Triad Mailbag. As always, thank you for your excellent queries and please leave us your (honest) feedback.

Triad Mailbags will be posted in the Bulwark+ Takes feed for our audiophiles and a transcript can be found below for the readers among us.

In this episode we cover:

From Sajal S.: How can we manage our retirement funds in the light of the upcoming SpaceX IPO? (starting around 1:44)

From R. Sullivan: Why are Govs. Mikie Sherrill and Abigail Spanberger letting progressives down? (starting around 3:09)

From S Mack: What will The Bulwark look like after Trump? (starting around 4:47)

JVL and Jasmine: What were the best and worst jobs that you worked in high school? (starting around 5:28)

From Sauerz: What do The Bulwark’s different job titles mean? (starting around 11:03)

From Denise D.: Can James Talarico actually win Texas? (starting around 15:47)

From Smike: JVL, how do you raise your kids to be good citizens of a liberal democracy when the education system doesn’t teach this? (starting around 17:12)

From mjdnight: Was America’s retreat from the world stage inevitable? (starting around 28:02)

The transcript, edited for clarity and concision, is below, but you can also read the PDF version here: