It Doesn’t Matter What You Think About Iran and ‘Regime Change’
There is no agency. But there will be accountability.
1. More Spinach
There’s a lot of intra-opposition argument over what Trump, or Israel, or Israel + Trump should do about the war currently underway against Iran.
It’s a complicated subject to begin with. It’s made more complicated because we have incomplete knowledge of the situation. And it’s made even more complicated still because within the American administration it’s hard to know who’s telling the truth. Is Iran nowhere near a nuclear breakthrough, as our DNI claimed recently? Or is Iran close to the point of no return, as other Republicans suggest?
Who can say.
But I come with glad tidings, of a world made free. Because let me tell you, my friends, it does not matter what you think about Iran.
I would invite people in the pro-democracy space to consider the following:
