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Ashley's avatar
Ashley
1m

So excited for your Webby!!! Can’t wait for the championship belt to be on full display! Might I suggest your wall next to the pinball machine!

Honestly, I miss the person I was when I did not know who Ross Douthat was and how ridiculous his opinions are.

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Paul Topping's avatar
Paul Topping
4m

Russ Douthat shows that if you wait long enough, whatever you might have once claimed becomes meaningless. He's not wrong, just useless.

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