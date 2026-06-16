The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Adrian Carrasquillo's avatar
Adrian Carrasquillo
3m

One of the funniest Bulwark subheds of 2026 😭

Reply
Share
Pamela Harwood's avatar
Pamela Harwood
26m

Couldn’t happen to a more deserving guy. He’s cuttin’ you loose, JD!

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture