Jeffrey Goldberg and Joe Weisenthal: Pandora's Box Has Been Opened

A war of choice may evolve into a war of necessity because the brains at the White House apparently did not anticipate that Iran—in response to the bombing campaign—would shut down the Strait of Hormuz, which the global economy depends on being open. It's also not a good look for the U.S. to be got by a power like Iran because China is watching. Plus, how the war is impacting the supply chain, the markets may be underpricing oil because traders keep banking on Trump to do his usual TACO, and Israel acting like an illiberal Middle Eastern regime is creating a disconnect with American Jews.

The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg and Bloomberg’s Joe Weisenthal join Tim Miller.

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