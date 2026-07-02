The Bulwark

The Bulwark

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Ann Porter's avatar
Ann Porter
1h

thank you for this uplifting account.

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Scott Phillips's avatar
Scott Phillips
23m

Happy Fourth of July sir, and thank you for all you have done for our country.

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