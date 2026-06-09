(Photo illustration by The Bulwark / Photos: Getty, Shutterstock, FBI.gov)

FBI wades into the MAGA civil war

Trump world has been roiled for nearly a year with internal divisions—over Israel, Jeffrey Epstein, the Charlie Kirk assassination, and on and on.

But now, the Trump loyalists appear to have realized something: They control the world’s leading law enforcement agency and can use it to settle these meddlesome internal squabbles!

Last week, the FBI promised to investigate one of the players in the ongoing MAGA fight over Candace Owens, providing the strongest indication to date that the bureau will start going after right-wing influencers who are critical of Trump.

What stood out was not just that the FBI announced the investigation on X, but