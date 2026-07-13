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1. Rest in Peace

It was heartening to see tributes to Lindsey Graham from prominent Democratic figures. Like Hunter Biden. Here’s what Amy Klobuchar wrote about him:

He was a man who loved his work, his country, and his family. He didn’t have an easy life growing up and to me that explained a lot about him as well as his devotion to his remaining family members including his sister. It also explained his almost kid-like exuberance about his job and the responsibilities he was given . . .



Lindsey was loyal to friends and causes. He was willing to work on gnarly issues and take on (at times) political risks for the right reasons. . . . Lindsey had a zest for life and the Senate that made you want to get to work on a bill with him or at least debate him. He brought joy to his job.

That is very nice. I’m sure that Graham’s loss will be felt deeply by his loved ones. May his memory be a blessing to them.

For the rest of us, this moment requires more rigorous thinking. Some of which won’t be very nice. You’ve been warned.