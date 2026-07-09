(Photo illustration by Bill Kuchman/ The Bulwark | Photos: Getty, YouTube, Shutterstock)

TURNING POINT USA OFFICIALS and their allies have seized on a hearing in Utah this week for alleged Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson, hoping to use newly public evidence from the case to dispel the conspiracy theories about his death promoted by onetime friend Candace Owens.

A very different drama in the Kirk saga is playing out six hundred miles away in Pasco, Washington, where a little-known Kirk assassination conspiracy theorist named Mitch Snow has been dodging U.S. marshals intent on serving him with a defamation lawsuit.

On X, Snow has been posting doorbell-camera screenshots of befuddled marshals waiting at his front door, including one that shows Snow himself driving by as the marshals look for their quarry.

After a regular process server complained to the court what was described as a “hostile” environment at Snow’s home, a judge dispatched armed marshals to do the job instead. So far, they haven’t succeeded.

Snow told me he has refused to meet any of them out of fear they’ve been sent to murder him for knowing too much. The guys at his door, Snow says, are the type who are “just sent to stalk you, harass you, kill you.”

“‘Oops, I accidentally shot him,’” Snow said, imagining the excuse the marshals would use after his execution.

Snow, 56, has been thrust into the Kirk story because of some bizarre claims he made about Erika Kirk and an Arizona military base in a December appearance on Owens’s show. Now he’s a codefendant alongside Owens in a defamation lawsuit filed by Kirk security chief Brian Harpole, meaning Owens could soon have to answer in court for her decision to platform Snow—someone who doesn’t exactly have a reputation for living in reality.

Snow isn’t just afraid of process servers. He claims he’s faced years of harassment and attempts on his life, including an apparent car bomb, ever since he found out while working for the military that the American government is colluding with Mexican drug cartels to build drug tunnels under the border.

He’s accused his own father of being the Zodiac killer. He told me he’s been targeted with rumors saying he’s “Blanco Muerte”—a rogue special forces agent dedicated to slaying cartel agents, Sicario-style.

When a beetle flew into the house where he’s been laying low since appearing on Owens’s show, he suspected it was some kind of insect-shaped surveillance drone sent by Erika Kirk, and stuffed it in a Faraday bag to review later with Owens. And he thinks Erika Kirk and Harpole might be out to murder him, too.

Now, with a defamation suit pending, Owens’s financial and legal future could hinge on