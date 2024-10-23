Altered photo of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler (1889 - 1945, left) with commander in chief of the Luftwaffe, Hermann Goering (1893 - 1946, second from right) and Hitler's Chief adjutant Lieutenant Colonel Rudolf Schmundt (1896 - 1944, right) outside a Fuhrer Headquarters in Germany, circa 1940. (Composite / Photos: Henry Guttmann/Hulton Archive/Getty Images, Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

1. Do Not Look Away

Read Jeff Goldberg’s new piece. All of it.

The reason I want you to read it is not because of what it says about Donald Trump, but what it says about America. Because 47 percent of the country is about to vote for this man to become commander-in-chief. Again.

And in particular, pay attention to these two passages.

Scene 1:

In their book, The Divider: Trump in the White House, Peter Baker and Susan Glasser reported that Trump asked John Kelly, his chief of staff at the time, “Why can’t you be like the German generals?” . . . This week, I asked Kelly about their exchange. He told me that when Trump raised the subject of “German generals,” Kelly responded by asking, “‘Do you mean Bismarck’s generals?’” He went on: “I mean, I knew he didn’t know who Bismarck was, or about the Franco-Prussian War. I said, ‘Do you mean the kaiser’s generals? Surely you can’t mean Hitler’s generals? And he said, ‘Yeah, yeah, Hitler’s generals.’ I explained to him that Rommel had to commit suicide after taking part in a plot against Hitler.” Kelly told me Trump was not acquainted with Rommel. . . . Kelly . . . said in an interview for the CNN reporter Jim Sciutto’s book, The Return of Great Powers, that Trump praised aspects of Hitler’s leadership. “He said, ‘Well, but Hitler did some good things,’” Kelly recalled. “I said, ‘Well, what?’ And he said, ‘Well, (Hitler) rebuilt the economy.’”

Scene 2:

On separate occasions in 2020, Trump held private conversations in the White House with national-security officials about the George Floyd protests. “The Chinese generals would know what to do,” he said, according to former officials who described the conversations to me, referring to the leaders of the People’s Liberation Army, which carried out the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989. . . . During the nerve-racking period of social unrest following Floyd’s death, Trump asked Milley and Esper, a West Point graduate and former infantry officer, if the Army could shoot protesters. “Trump seemed unable to think straight and calmly,” Esper wrote in his memoir. “The protests and violence had him so enraged that he was willing to send in active-duty forces to put down the protesters. Worse yet, he suggested we shoot them. I wondered about his sense of history, of propriety, and of his oath to the Constitution.”

I will say it again: 47 percent of our fellow Americans want this man to be commander-in-chief.

How is this possible?

Because they look away. They choose not to see.

The struggle not to see reality takes four forms.