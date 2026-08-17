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bighara's avatar
bighara
16m

Great read!

One thing Russia (Putin) in particular seems to not be taking into account is that conquering the territory is actually the EASY(er) part. Occupying and holding the country after you "win" is the hard part.

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Allyn Harvey's avatar
Allyn Harvey
33m

Thank you for explaining so clearly the reasons the Iran war will not resolve itself under Trump's leadership.

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