What does “normal” mean, anyway?

Weird things are afoot in Maryland, that “hotbed” of bigfoot activity, hauntings, and other eerie phenomena. The state is practically an X-Files ideas lab, and today we can give Mulder and Scully one more case: the one about a Republican nominee for a statewide election who is touting his opposition to Trump and the support he’s received from Democrats. Time-traveling politician? Visitor from another reality entirely? I can’t wait to find out.

Right after former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan clinched the Republican nomination for his U.S. Senate race on Tuesday, his campaign launched “Democrats for Hogan,” a series of ads that signal the general election stance the governor hopes will maximize his odds against his Democratic opponent, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.