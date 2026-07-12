(Photo illustration by Sarah Rogers/ The Bulwark | Photo: Getty)

WHEN ATTORNEY GENERAL–DESIGNATE Todd Blanche appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Democratic senators are going to have a lot of opportunities to make him look like a corrupt, unqualified, incompetent hack. He’s certainly played the part.

There are the conflicts of interest, the DOJ purges, the slush fund, the January 6th pardons and attempted self-pardons, the nakedly political prosecutions, his “war” on judges, and the stonewalling of oversight efforts.

Democrats shouldn’t ignore all of that as they go about grilling President Trump’s nominee to be our nation’s top law enforcement official. But there is one area they should really focus on—an area that, far more than any others, could be Blanche’s undoing: