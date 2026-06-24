Peter Hamby: How Far Can the DSA Go?

The Mamdani sweep in NYC shows that the populist left is winning the arguments about Israel policy and on going after billionaires, but it sure seems like there may be limits to their success outside the blue urban core. And Republicans are likely to make hay with at least one of Tuesday’s congressional primary winners—Darializa Avila Chevalier—who wants to end policing and won’t say whether murderers should go to jail. But the GOP colossally screwed up in North Carolina and Georgia, and Tim makes a bold prediction about how the party will respond. Plus, Trump is showing clear signs of aging, another one of his candidates lost on Tuesday, AOC's silence at this moment is noteworthy, and never underestimate the power of charisma in politics.

Peter Hamby joins Tim Miller.

show notes

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, hit the like button or leave a comment. We want to hear from you.

Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.