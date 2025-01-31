On the Secret today Sarah and I talked about scapegoating and Trump’s handling of the DCA crash. The show is here.

One of the things people often ask me is, “Well, what can I actually do to help?” Normally I don’t know. If I knew, I’d tell you. I promise.

Well, today I have an answer.

Don’t be Christopher Wray. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

1. Layer Cake

I can make this short: People who are in Trump’s way should not step aside. They should plant themselves and force him to expend time and political capital to remove them.

Yet as Trump attempts to purge much of the federal government, much of the bureaucratic leadership is submitting to Trump. It’s the rank-and-file workers who are refusing to back down.

The leaders aren’t going to save us. That job is falling to normal people, who never asked for it.

What can you do? If you’re one of those people on the line, hold it. And if you’re not on the line, support those who are and get ready to help them when they need it.

That’s the short version. The long version is somewhat more complicated. And it involves shaming some people who failed in their duty to lead.