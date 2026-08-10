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Phil's avatar
Phil
1h

Lt. General Mark Hertling(Ret.) for Secretary of Defense…

I admit I’m not a trained military strategist, but even I could see that the shear inexperience, incompetence and hubris of Pistol Pete Hegseth advising a president of questionable quality (it hurts to be that constrained) who always thinks he’s the smartest person in the room, was going to end up here.

It hurts to read and listen to the drivel that comes from Hegseth and Trump when juxtaposed with the expertise and rational thinking displayed by General Hertling.

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Pliny The Welder's avatar
Pliny The Welder
3h

Nearly 900 billion a year and it took us a few months of fighting a third rate power to nearly exhaust our standoff weapons.

At the same time the administration is asking for 1.4 trillion to be pumped into the same broken procurement system that got us here.

Its long overdue for the military to seriously address the procurement issue. Five years into the war in Ukraine and nothing major seems to have changed. The entire air force is now built around extremely expensive air frames that mostly operate using extremely expensive stand off weapons.

We're in an unbelievably dangerous moment. Drastic action is needed. Ukraine has been a revolution in military affairs and we've not risen to meet it.

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