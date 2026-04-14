California, we’re heading your way in May for two nights of Bulwark Live!

Exclusive: Bulwark+ members get your tickets today using the code below.

Ticket sales will go live Wednesday, April 15, at 9:00 a.m. PT for this Bulwark+ members-only presale and run through noon Friday.

Tickets for everyone else go on sale Friday, April 17 at 12:00 p.m. PT.

These shows are sure to sell, out so don’t delay! We can’t wait to be with you all in sunny California.