Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

Unlike many of Donald Trump’s top cabinet nominees, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s pick to become the next secretary of health and human services, hasn’t yet locked up his confirmation. His success or failure depends on whether he can still convince a few key Senate Republicans to support him (though his allies are pushing the notion that he can win over a handful of Senate Democratic votes).

While Kennedy has yet to receive a date for his confirmation hearing, he did meet Wednesday with Health, Education, Labor & Pensions Committee Chairman Bill Cassidy (R-La.). It seems that things did not go as well as Kennedy probably hoped. Cassidy’s statement after the two met in his office was firmly noncommittal: