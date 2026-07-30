(Photo Illustration by Bill Kuchman/ The Bulwark | Photos: Getty, Instagram)

THERE’S A NEW MAGA PERSONALITY on the scene: Savanna Cannon.

Parroting talking points about wacko liberals and often wearing a Charlie Kirk–style “Freedom” shirt, Cannon looks and sounds like she came straight out of the Turning Point USA or PragerU conservative influencer pipelines.

“People who don’t like what I say are, more than likely, braindead,” Cannon declared in one video last week that sums up her facts-don’t-care-about-your-feelings style.

But Cannon has one big advantage over her rival conservative commentators: she sits in an unusual way.

Cannon typically records her videos leaning back in a chair while wearing yoga pants, with her legs pulled up on either side of her. It’s a pose that highlights everything a more prurient viewer might hope to see: her bare feet and—forgive me, I am only reporting the facts here—the faint outline of her genitals.

Cannon’s recumbent poses put her groin right in the center of the vertical-video frame.

“This person sits like this every time,” one Instagram commenter wrote this week. “It’s really weird.”

Cannon isn’t subtle about it. Scroll through her Instagram page and a good 80 percent of the posts are her sitting in that pose, wearing yoga pants, often pulling them up to make them fit tighter. “My videos are for straight men,” she explained.

And lest you have any lingering doubt about the audience Cannon is cultivating, it is probably settled by knowledge of Cannon’s other career: She also posts sexual photos of herself on the subscriber site OnlyFans.

The OnlyFans gig actually came first for Cannon. She tried to grow her presence on the site by, among other things, posting videos of herself working out in the gym. But it can be tough out there for an OnlyFans girl. In search of a large, particularly male audience with a track record of falling for a pretty face, she made a play to become a MAGA influencer. It was a smart call. Pro-Trump social media is a rich field for finding new, smitten subscribers—or, in the language of the industry, “simps”—who could end up following you on OnlyFans, too. While Cannon’s gym page has 42,000 followers on Instagram, her political Instagram page has 285,000. (The number of followers she has on her OnlyFans accounts is not publicly listed.)

Politically, Cannon is offering the kind of unremarkable conservative opinions you might hear on Fox News or Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire, such as saying that being transgender is a mental illness, or that Democrats are the real racists.

“It’s probably an AI script, go in, talentless, there’s nothing being contributed,” podcaster Steven Crowder said of Cannon’s videos on his show Wednesday. “There’s nothing of value.”

CANNON’S UNSUBTLE APPROACH to combining politics with sex appeal is just the latest in the symbiotic relationship developing between right-wing commentators eager to grow their male audiences and aspiring OnlyFans models hoping to grow subscriber bases through any form of online attention. The Venn diagram of their potential audiences is almost a circle, including even those spaces where pro-Trump commentators claim to want a return to more traditional values.

Take the short-form video content produced by manospheric dating podcasts like “Whatever” or “Fresh and Fit.” Those podcasts typically feature one or two conservatives, usually men, facing off around a gigantic semicircle table with numerous scantily clad women. The conservatives ask the women titillating, often rude questions, like how many men they’ve slept with. Firing Line this is not!

What kind of woman would subject themselves to that kind of treatment? Often, the answer is OnlyFans models looking to gain monetizable internet infamy, even from “trad” men. In a 2023 video, the hosts of the Miami-based Fresh and Fit—whose podcast has featured figures like Candace Owens and Milo Yiannopoulos in the designated conservative role—defended themselves from a viewer asking why they hosted so many OnlyFans models hoping to get rich off of their audiences.

“To get the most eyeballs. Unfortunately, sex sells,” host Amrou Fudl (aka Myron Gaines) said. “There is a method to the madness, and to get eyeballs on us, sometimes we have to bring in certain girls, whatever it may be.”

Fudl argued that their fight for traditional values was still being accomplished if they could draw in “simps and suckers” and direct even a fraction of them toward the less-sexualized media products they put out. Products like “Money Monday” and, I kid you not, “Womanizer Wednesday.”

The Los Angeles-based Whatever podcast runs on a similar model, featuring conservative commentators like the Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles facing off against OnlyFans models eager to promote their accounts. In 2024, YouTube commentator Daniel Keem described the podcast’s business model as “line up some only fans sluts to roast.”

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WHAT CANNON’S BEEN DOING seems to be working for her: She appears to have built a successful customer funnel for her OnlyFans by getting political. After posting conservative videos for just a few months, she now regularly gets tens of thousands of views on every short video on Instagram, as well as adoring comments and thousands of likes on each.

But not everyone on the right has been thrilled by her success.

“Conservative female talking heads are just a bunch of shallow, disgusting skanks spewing low-IQ takes,” complained far-right commentator Lauren Witzke on Tuesday, posting a video of Cannon’s legs-akimbo pose.

Crowder, displaying his usual respect for women, said Cannon’s pelvis-centric posing was merely a matter of degrees difference from female TPUSA influencer “ambassadors” or Fox News hosts.

“This is the sex appeal nuclear arms race,” Crowder said.

Cannon didn’t respond to a request for comment.

You could write dozens of dissertations on the gender politics going on here. But clearly the growing symbiosis between OnlyFans models and conservative activists—many of them ostensibly opposed to OnlyFans on religious grounds—has proven successful for all parties involved. Florida GOP gubernatorial candidate James Fishback saw his first major burst of attention when he called for a 50 percent tax on OnlyFans models’ income. That started a “feud” with OnlyFans star Sophie Rain (a Florida resident) and a debate between her and Fishback on Piers Morgan’s show. It was a win-win. Fishback was platformed on a popular news program. Rain got more exposure to atypical audiences.

White nationalist Nick Fuentes—not incidentally, a regular guest on Fresh and Fit—has also benefited from a largely one-way association with Rain. On his show, Fuentes frequently talks about how hot he finds Rain.

“Dude, she was bad as fuck. Did you see her at the fashion show?” Fuentes asked his fans.

When Fuentes’s incel-heavy fanbase revolted over his “simping,” he persisted.

“It’s like, dude, if she spit in your direction, you’d be all over that,” Fuentes told his followers.

After a viewer named “Miami Groypette” gave him $10,000, Fuentes speculated that it could be Rain.

“Who is this mystery woman?” Fuentes said. “Chat, is it Sophie Rain? Dude, that would be crazy.”

In return, Rain has courted Fuentes’s groypers. She reposted a photoshopped picture of herself in groyper merchandise that praised her as hotter than the usual “chopped groypettes,” and thanked Fuentes for the compliments.

“Can someone explain to me what a groyp is and what’s going on here 😭,” Rain wrote on X.

If anything, Cannon stands out because she merges the two roles. Rather than being an OnlyFans model subject to the whims of a dating podcast host or a feud with a far-right pundit, she is creating the MAGA content on her own. Perhaps it was only a matter of time before some enterprising ingénue tapped this particular market.

And apparently, she’s pleased with how it’s going for her. After critics accused her of taking money from Israel this week, Cannon responded in a video that she didn’t need foreign money to state her opinions.

“I do OnlyFans,” she explained.

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