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Joe S's avatar
Joe S
3h

Anyone know how to get out of this timeline and into an alternate, less dumb one... asking for a friend.

(Thank you for continuing to report on MAGA Will, even if it hurts my brain)

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Stacey's avatar
Stacey
3h

Yuck! But thanks for keeping us apprised of all the crazy going-ons in MAGA land. Sometimes my son knows about these nuts too, and we have some really great conversations about them!

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