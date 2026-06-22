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Walter Chuck's avatar
Walter Chuck
2h

Another great article by Catherine. She does a great job getting out economic information in an informative and understandable manner. Volcker set Greenspan up by making a lot of the hard decisions taking over for and coming out of the Carter administration. He deserves credit for managing monetary policy during his tenure.

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Charles E. Smith's avatar
Charles E. Smith
1h

Great article. Per other commenter, Volcker did alot of clean up before Greenspan--it's largely forgotten how tough late seventies and early eighties were--12% unemployment--I remember news story in Chicago of people circling the block during the winter to apply for hotel jobs--and eye watering interest rates. Nixon had experimented with price/wage controls, a Republican President, which along with oil embargoes and war debt sent rates to 15%, with inflation's effects forcing Volcker to set prime rate at !9% sending home and car loans well above 20% . It worked but it was brutal. What I most remember though was Greenspan's repeated rejection that anything should be done about the mortgage based securities, over and over, the market would take care of it all. The rating agencies were the weak link, but it's still amazing the Fed or SEC didn't bother to determine what these bonds actually contained. It would all just work itself out. Lesson in part has to be beware of ideological assumptions as Fed Chair because Greenspan's bio will always revolve around 2007-2008. Being in DC was terrifying--no one wanted to be Bernanke, Geitner at NY Fed, or Hank Paulson at Treasury--the latter admitted having thrown-up in a nearby waste can before congressional testimony. There were a handful of days it looked like it all was going down the drain--Andrew Sorkin wrote a pretty good book about it as I recall. Beware the new Fed Chair.

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