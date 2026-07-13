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Alexandra Gilligan-Cook's avatar
Alexandra Gilligan-Cook
1h

I come from NZ originally, and Sam Neill will be so missed by Kiwis everywhere. Amazing actor. A New Zealander who made it, but didn't stay away. Had a farm in Otago where he made wine. Great bloke. I loved The Dish and Dead Calm. One was a delight of a gentle comedy and the other is just a great thriller.

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James Utt's avatar
James Utt
1h

This one is pretty obscure but it’s my favorite and was the first show in which I ever saw Neill: “Reilly: Ace of Spies” (shown as a miniseries on PBS in the U.S.) Great historical fiction.

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