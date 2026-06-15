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SandraLea's avatar
SandraLea
1h

Trump plays with our military members as if they are toy soldiers. And I hope our military, as an institution, will not suffer irreparable harm from Hegseth. Thank you General, for your contribution to our understanding of military matters.

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Deborah Maynard's avatar
Deborah Maynard
2h

A mature, thoughtful piece, the opposite of the "rage bait" that one often reads. I wish there were more people like Gen. Hertling in the national media

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