1. Polls

For half a century, we have gone into Election Day with a clear idea of who was going to win—even in 2000.

That’s unlikely to be the case this year. We are probably going to hit November 5 with no sense of who the next president is likely to be. This situation is without modern precedent and it will create dangers for the post-election period.

We’re going to talk about all of this, but in order to do so we have to back up and look at the interplay between polling and the Electoral College. Buckle up. It’s going to be a doozy.