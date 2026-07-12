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bwelchmiami's avatar
bwelchmiami
1h

Creative, yes. But there are lots of things Congress *could* do rein in executive power (among other things). The question is -- will they? Color me skeptical

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Patricia Jaeger's avatar
Patricia Jaeger
26m

As you wrote: "The president may certainly fire commissioners as the Supreme Court has permitted, but doing so in a way that breaks the quorum will simply prevent the agency from acting until the Senate confirms replacements." This is very logical but you only need look to what Trump did to the Federal Election Commission to understand that having a group that cannot act is precisely what Trump wants.

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