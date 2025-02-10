The Incelmobile. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

1. Consequences

Tesla sales have fallen off a cliff.

This fact is satisfying on moral, spiritual, and psychosexual levels. But it’s also important in the real world—and in the political world. Today we’re going to talk about Tesla. About what happens when a consumer-products company aligns itself with white supremacy. And about Elon Musk’s soft, middle-aged underbelly.

Because Tesla is an attack surface. Normally I warn you if things are going to be dark. Today, I’m warning you not to overdose on schadenfreude. Let’s go.