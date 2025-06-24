Heads up: I won’t be here tomorrow—Flash has a baseball thing. But Ben Parker will have a newsletter for you. I’ve already read it and this thing is HOT FIRE.

Don’t sleep on tomorrow’s Triad.

1. Blotch Sick

It has been a (relatively) good couple of days in Donald Trump’s America.

Trump conducted a successful raid on Iranian nuclear facilities. The damage done may have set Iran’s nuclear program back by some months. Iran launched a pro forma, kayfabe response. And maybe it all ends there. (At least for American involvement.)

If so, that counts as a win, which makes me happy. It’s good for America and good for the world that this adventure didn’t get out of hand and maybe even made the world (temporarily) a touch safer.

And yet, in my darker moments I find myself wondering if it wouldn’t be better for America’s long-term civic health if Trump hadn’t gotten lucky? Maybe it would be better if we had to take our consequences?

Which is why I want to discuss a New York Times story about the measles and some very fine people in Texas.

Let’s go dark.