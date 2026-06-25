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Regan Lamphier's avatar
Regan Lamphier
16m

This is an absolutely terrifying time for parents of kids with disabilities. Of course, we all saw it coming. First it was immigrants and trans people…now Stephen Miller wants those with disabilities to disappear as well. Thanks so much for focusing on this topic.

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Meredith's avatar
Meredith
15m

Thank you, thank you for writing about this! I haven’t seen much coverage about this and it’s been weighing on me

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