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Michael Bayer
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Trump suggested it was Democrats because if it were any of other 3 countries, he would need to do something, and I don't believe you knows what to do about anything. Normally, I'd expect him to blame Iran, but if he did then he would be required to massively escalate his illegal and unconstitutional war.

IMO, the only way the Iranians did it was to send a message. But trump is too dense to get that message and they know it. So the Iranians did not do it.

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