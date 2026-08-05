Michigan Democratic Senate primary winner Abdul El-Sayed arrives to a press conference in front of the statue The Spirit of Detroit on August 5, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Finn Gomez/Getty Images)

Detroit, Michigan

ABDUL EL-SAYED TOOK THE STAGE to address supporters around 1 a.m. early Wednesday morning, unable to give the speech he had wanted and was obviously planning to give.

Hours after the very first returns had suggested he was on his way to a double-digit win in the Michigan Senate Democratic primary, the race was too close to call. El-Sayed was holding a small lead over his opponent, Rep. Haley Stevens. But there was just enough outstanding vote in and around Detroit to make declaring a winner impossible at that point.

“I wish I could tell you I was declaring victory right about now—turns out it takes a long time to count some votes in Michigan,” he said, as the tired but still enthusiastic throng inside Detroit’s Majestic Theater cheered loudly.

But then El-Sayed shifted gears into what was almost certainly part of the planned victory speech. He talked about his love of America—how it had given him opportunities for an upbringing and education he might never have had in his parents’ native Egypt, and how the best way of showing that love was making sure all children here have those opportunities. And he talked about the importance of reaching out to Stevens’s supporters, because of their shared goal of defeating GOP nominee Mike Rogers and stopping Donald Trump.

“However much we might disagree with our Democratic opponent, there is so much more that unites us than divides us,” he said. “And so to all of our supporters here tonight watching on TV, tomorrow we begin to mend fences. Whatever happens tonight, we have a responsibility to assure we unite to make sure that Mike Rogers never sees the inside of the U.S. Senate.”

The magnanimity was a sharp break from the rhetoric that had come to define the most bitter Democratic primary anybody here can remember. And it showed that El-Sayed sensed the looming challenge of becoming his party’s nominee, which he became a few hours later when multiple news outlets declared him the primary’s winner.

But El-Sayed only has ninety-one days to win over skeptical parts of the electorate. That’s not a lot of time in American politics. And Tuesday’s results clearly revealed some of the ways that it is going to be difficult—factors that set Michigan apart from the rest of the country, and El-Sayed apart from other candidates in this year’s election.

Let me explain why.