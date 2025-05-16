The Bulwark & Crooked Media to Host Fundraiser and Live Show Supporting Gay Makeup Artist Disappeared By U.S. Government During WorldPride

The DC special will feature Jon Lovett, Tim Miller, Sarah Longwell, and others, with funds to go toward bringing Andry Hernández Romero back from El Salvador.

WASHINGTON – Friday, June 6, 2025 – This WorldPride, The Bulwark and Crooked Media are teaming up for a big gay live show: Free Andry: A Crooked/The Bulwark Fundraiser At WorldPride at the Lincoln Theatre in Washington, D.C. on Friday, June 6 in support of Andry Hernández Romero, the makeup artist who was disappeared by the Trump administration and wrongly sent to El Salvador.

Join Crooked's Jon Lovett, The Bulwark's Tim Miller and Sarah Longwell, and special guests to celebrate Pride, vent, pre-game, commiserate, laugh, vent some more, and raise money for the Immigrant Defenders Law Center, which represents Andry Hernandez Romero and others being held in El Salvador without so much as a hearing. Because if this administration can kidnap Andry and ship him off to a foreign gulag—if they get away with that and the media just moves on—they can do it to anyone.

Pride is about fighting for each other, and the power we have collectively when we aren’t afraid to tell the truth. And if Tim and Lovett can share a stage—with a lesbian no less!—we can all come together this Pride to tell these evil creeps to fuck all the way off.

Media are welcome to attend the special live crossover event, and spokespeople from Crooked (Jon Lovett), The Bulwark (Tim Miller, Sarah Longwell) and Andry’s legal team will be available for comment. Link to ticket sales can be found HERE.

Press tickets to the show as well as interviews with the above folks, are available upon request. Please reach out to franquiz@thebulwark.com with any questions or requests for tickets or interviews.

Born in Venezuela, Andry was disappeared and forcibly removed from the United States to the CECOT mega-prison in El Salvador, a facility known for its brutal human rights violations, under the Trump administration’s misuse of the Alien Enemies Act of 1798. Despite being a law-abiding, hardworking individual with no criminal record or ties to gangs in his home country or the United States, Andry was denied due process and forcefully removed due to a grave misinterpretation of his tattoos, which were an homage to members of his family.

This is part of the Trump administration’s broader project of flouting the rule of law, defying the courts, and ignoring the U.S. Constitution. Andry is the face of what that project looks like in practice, and the administration will fight to prevent his return by any means. The goal of these events is to bring pressure and raise awareness of Andry’s case and the injustice of his treatment, with the ultimate goal of bringing him back to the U.S. where he belongs.

About The Bulwark

The Bulwark is one of the fastest-growing new media outlets, with nearly a million subscribers and 100,000 paid Bulwark+ subscribers. We provide analysis and reporting in defense of America’s liberal democracy.

About Crooked Media

Crooked believes that we need a better conversation about politics, culture, and the world around us—one that doesn’t just focus on what’s broken, but what we can do to fix it. At a time when it’s increasingly easy to feel cynical or hopeless, former Obama staffers Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, and Tommy Vietor have created a place where people can have honest conversations and tell stories that inform, entertain, and inspire action. In 2017 they started Crooked with Pod Save America—a no-bullshit conversation about politics. Since then, they’ve continued to add new shows, voices, and opportunities for activism through our Vote Save America platform, because it’s up to each of us to do our part to engage in our democracy and build a better world.