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Beth19's avatar
Beth19
1h

I read the Bulwark bc I like Republicans who hate Trump.

But I'm not a Republican or an ex-Republican, and I've been disagreeing with Mona Charen for decades.

Sorry, Mona, you're not scaring me back to "conservative lite"

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Bryan K's avatar
Bryan K
1h

Mona is what I don’t like about Bulwark. Her Zionism and her constant fear lingering about anyone left of center.

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