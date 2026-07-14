(Photo illustration by Sarah Rogers/ The Bulwark | Photos: Getty, Shutterstock)

LINDSEY GRAHAM’S ABRUPT DEATH on Saturday, at age 71, was tragic for many reasons. One of them, perversely, is that he was about to win re-election. Death robbed him of the final prize for which he had sold his integrity.

A few years ago, when I was researching his career for The Corruption of Lindsey Graham, I noticed several forks in the road he traveled. These were points at which he could have protected America and the world by turning away from Donald Trump. One of them, in particular, puzzled me.