The Good Fight Tour Is Coming
Bulwark LIVE is hitting the road again in October.
This October the gang is hitting the road again—bringing the good fight to South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia.
Join Sarah, Tim, JVL, Sam, and surprise guests for The Good Fight Tour:
Columbia, SC on October 16
Charlotte, NC on October 18
Atlanta, GA on October 20
Come hang with the gang!
Tickets go on sale August 21, but Bulwark+ members get access to an exclusive presale on August 18. Get your tickets at TheBulwark.com/Events.
Membership has its benefits, and one of them is early access to Bulwark LIVE events. Join Bulwark+ today to get early access, and on Tuesday we’ll email you the pre-sale code.
Bulwark Founders and Best Friends are invited to a pre-show meet and greet with the Bulwark gang and fellow founding members. Learn more about becoming a founding member here and watch your inbox for details.
Let’s be together!
Don’t live in the Southeast? There’s plenty of Bulwark to go around.
Join Sarah and friends in September at one of these “How to Eat an Elephant” book tour stops:
Washington, D.C. | New York City | Boston | Los Angeles | San Francisco | Chicago | Kenyon College
Tickets are on sale now.
Head to TheBulwark.com/Events for all the details.
Why Columbia and not Charleston!?
Please come to PA, the Poconos is a lovely place in the Fall. LOL :-)