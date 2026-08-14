This October the gang is hitting the road again—bringing the good fight to South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia.

Join Sarah, Tim, JVL, Sam, and surprise guests for The Good Fight Tour:

Columbia, SC on October 16

Charlotte, NC on October 18

Atlanta, GA on October 20

Come hang with the gang!

Tickets go on sale August 21, but Bulwark+ members get access to an exclusive presale on August 18. Get your tickets at TheBulwark.com/Events.

Membership has its benefits, and one of them is early access to Bulwark LIVE events. Join Bulwark+ today to get early access, and on Tuesday we’ll email you the pre-sale code.

Bulwark Founders and Best Friends are invited to a pre-show meet and greet with the Bulwark gang and fellow founding members. Learn more about becoming a founding member here and watch your inbox for details.

Let’s be together!