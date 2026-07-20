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Patrick's avatar
Patrick
13m

Masked agents of the state have essentially been given a license to kill at will by this administration and the opposition party is too busy dealing with silly fights and are scrabbling to protect their own little fiefdoms of power rather than unite to stop the growing fascist tide. It’s embarrassing and doesn’t give me a ton of hope for the future of this country regardless of what happens in November.

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Brian Lerman's avatar
Brian Lerman
9m

“It’s become impossible to ignore the way that people online make fun of my opponent for things that have nothing to do with her policies or politics. It’s unkind and unhelpful. If you support me, please stop,” he said in a statement.

Weak words when he was the one that started the mockery in the first place.

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