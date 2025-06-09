I want to apologize if I sound hysterical. I do not mean to. More than that: I am trying, hard, to be measured. The problem is that this week is bringing us closer to the sum of all fears and when you simply describe what’s happening, out loud, it sounds crazy.

(Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage)

1. Confluence

Three seemingly unrelated things are happening this week which will combine to take us to a place our country has not seen since Reconstruction. One of these things has already happened. Another is happening right now, today. And the third will happen six days from now.

Walk with me through the latest nightmare scenario.