The Bulwark

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Laura Dene Mchugh's avatar
Laura Dene Mchugh
13m

I'm 67. I watched 60 Min religiously growing up and into adulthood. I miss it. I did meet Ed Bradley on the slopes of Vail in 1983 when he stopped to help me up after I fell. He had a face covering on, but I recognized his voice, because.

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Monica Pecoraro's avatar
Monica Pecoraro
8m

It's pretty fascist to have state run media, which is our current situation.

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