(Photo illustration by Bill Kuchman/ The Bulwark | Photos: Getty, Shutterstock, Creative Commons)

PRO-TRUMP INFLUENCER RYAN FOURNIER and a friend, Jordan Daley, last Friday set out for a night at Ned’s—the $5,000-a-year Washington member’s club frequented by Trump cabinet officials.

They never made it.

As the pair stepped out of the lobby of their shared home in CityCenterDC—the high-end enclave in the heart of the capital—armed Secret Service agents, lying in wait, surrounded them and slapped them into handcuffs.

Both men were under arrest—but for different reasons. Fournier had allegedly broken a court order by texting his ex-girlfriend, having been arrested on May 26 for allegedly pummeling the woman in a drunken rage and threatening to cave her head in with a lamp.

Daley’s alleged crime was less brutal but a lot weirder—and, for the officers on scene, more personal. Days before, a tipster had warned them that Daley had, with Fournier’s help, been using a fake Secret Service badge to pose as an agent. The officers were warned that Daley was so committed to the ruse that he had boasted about a plan to bring guns into the Freedom250 Ultimate Fighting Championship event that would take place forty-eight hours later on the South Lawn of the White House.

“They are going to be attending the UFC event with guns,” the tipster warned agents, according to a summary of the warning in Daley’s arrest warrant.

By that point, the Secret Service had already been investigating Daley’s alleged attempts to pose as a Secret Service agent for months. According to court documents, text messages, and interviews with those with knowledge of the investigation, the pair had been perpetuating the fiction that Daley was an agent assigned to protect Fournier in an effort to impress or intimidate D.C. denizens, from Uber drivers to strip-club employees and even other right-wing influencers. It was all part of an effort to make both men look more important than they were. It all came crashing down when the Secret Service showed up at CityCenterDC, putting an end to the charade.

“The badge is upstairs,” Daley blurted out, as he was being cuffed. Sure enough, the agents found the fake badge in Fournier and Daley’s apartment.

But that was just the start of the saga. As I found out through a search of court documents, direct correspondence with Daley and Fournier, and interviews with their friends and associates, there were more alleged crimes, more insane shenanigans, plenty of backstabbing and betrayal, and even a dicey strip-club get-together.