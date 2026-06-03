The Bulwark

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lauren's avatar
lauren
1h

This is officially the worst ever column by this writer. Because you’re quoting the disgraced neera Tanden, because you’re acting like Haley Stevens is a good candidate, because you are not being fair about the senate race in Maine . are you not aware that Susan Collins had an affair with a married man while his wife was dying with cancer and now he’s lobbying the Senate? Don’t you realize that people hate these forever wars, and that Platner is the most eloquent spokesperson against them? I understand that you guys don’t like the left, but as a leftist supporter of the bulwark , I am disgusted by this column.

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Kim Z's avatar
Kim Z
35m

No offense to you Lauren since you seem to be only one of MANY who seem to want to litigate this, but this "centrist Democrat" vs. "DSA democrat" (or whatever labels fill in for each side) discussion has annoyed me from the start. OF COURSE the party should pick candidates that best fit their state, not define a national brand and use that as a pattern for everything.

And individual candidates matter... Ossoff and Cooper may be boring, but they are well known and well liked. That makes a difference.

Also, I'll stipulate that what is more important is not how left leaning you are on politics or how much you appear on social media but how good you are at selling a narrative in wherever it is that you show up.

And as a side note, even if the center-left "vanilla" candidates win (which largely are the ones I would support, incidentally) and give the Dems congressional majorities, the takeaway CANNOT be that the Democratic brand is just fine and doesn't have to change. The policies can be center-left, but any majorities in 2026 and 2028 have to come out swinging to call out the existing authoritarianism and corruption and DO EVERYTHING IN THEIR POWER to reduce the chance of these abuses in the future. And to signal that it is not status quo from here on out, the first thing is that Schumer has to go as leader!

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