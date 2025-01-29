The gang is going live tonight at 8pm ET to debrief the RFK Jr. hearing and talk about all the crazy coming out of Washington.

Join Tim, Sarah and JVL for a special live taping of The Next Level podcast. Watch along with fellow Bulwark+ members via the link below and join the live chat.



Can’t join us live? We’ll post the replay on the site tonight and for the rest of the world tomorrow wherever you get your TNL podcasts and on YouTube.



Tomorrow: We’ll be simulcasting confirmation hearings with Tulsi Gabbard and Kash Patel on YouTube starting at 9:30am ET. Then we’ll debrief all the day’s proceedings for Bulwark+ members tomorrow night.



Click below to join us live tonight: