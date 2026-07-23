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quercus206's avatar
quercus206
3h

It is dispiriting, as an American, to have a person of such low moral character in the White House.

It will take many decades to undo the damage.

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KAYE BROWN's avatar
KAYE BROWN
2h

I'm firmly of the view that Trump, from years of practice in believing he can manifest reality, thinks whatever he thinks IS actual reality. It's insane. But it's the only think that makes sense of how he lies shamelessly and does not seem to feel it necessary that what he said last year, last week, yesterday or even in the last sentence should be consistent or make any kind of sense. All that matters to him is to paint a picture of himself in his own mind where he is the best, the strongest, the smartest and whatever other adjective he needs to feel emotional safe at any given moment. His capacity for this way of thinking also explains him calling anything that doesn't comport with his view of the world as 'fake news'. His mental illness is becoming more obvious because most of the facts about the war with Iran can be objectively ascertained - the Strait is opened or it's closed, there is fighting or there's not, there's an agreement or there's not. It's not just a matter of opinion or interpretation (as much as Trump would like it to be).

America is truly being governed by a man so insane his insanity is unrecognisable as such by much of the population because they cannot believe someone so psychotic could rise to be president. But here we are.

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