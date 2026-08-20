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AS A MATTER OF ROUTINE IN FOCUS GROUPS, I ask voters to grade Donald Trump’s performance as president.

Often the most interesting grades come from Republicans. Those who give him an A or a B are probably among the roughly one-third of voters who will be with Trump even if he shoots someone on Fifth Avenue. If they give him a C or lower, that’s an indication they might be disappointed enough in Trump’s performance to sit out the midterms. A participant who gives him an angry F might even consider voting for a Democrat or independent, if the circumstances are right.

Usually, we have to recruit voters into our focus groups who specifically disapprove of Trump to get at the C-and-below graders. (Trump lovers who are mad about the Iran war and the state of the economy but happy with mass deportations and attacks on transgender people will usually toss Trump a B-.) Recently, though, groups of straight-up Republicans, many of whom voted for Trump three times in a row, are feeling deflated and disappointed.

Across several Republican focus groups this summer, it’s clear that the intraparty sentiment toward Donald Trump isn’t what it used to be. I’ve heard more participants than usual grade Trump at a C or a D.

Throughout his first term, I’d consistently hear some version of the following: I wish he’d tweet a little bit less, but he’s the GREATEST PRESIDENT IN MY LIFETIME. PROMISES MADE, PROMISES KEPT. My 401(k) is crushing.

In 2026, lots of people still perfunctorily express that they wish he’d just behave himself. But compared to Trump’s first term—or to what Republicans said during Joe Biden’s presidency—what I’m hearing now is

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more concrete, focused criticism of Trump’s policies.

Voters clearly recognize the gap between how Trump is spending his time and how they wish he were spending his time.

I started hearing rumblings of this back in the spring.

Like from Dana, a 2024 Trump voter, who said in a May focus group:

I know there’s reasons for being in Iran, but something’s gotta give. We’ve either gotta take care of it and get it straight, or something, because we can’t be in this situation a couple years from now, or I can’t imagine what our country will end up like.

Or Randall, also in May:

I’ve always admired his business. You know, I mean, he’s bankrupt so many times, and he’s pulled through, and he can still come out on top smelling like roses. But now at this point, the way things are going . . . I feel that he’s converted from being the businessman that he is . . . to now having a superiority complex to where he wants to take over the world, you know?

In the last three weeks, we conducted focus groups of Republicans in South Carolina and Florida where the rumblings got a bit louder.

Angie, who gave Trump a C, said he acted “pretty hard and pretty fast” on immigration, but then said:

I feel like he lost focus after the initial push, and it almost seems to come with the war in Iran. I’m not sure if he was given misinformation or if he misunderstood it, but it seemed like he lost his focus and then just threw everything at the war instead of focusing more on what the country needs and what the people of the country needs [sic].

And even when voters are sympathetic to the Iran war (and many of them are not), they still sound like they’re slightly less likely to give Trump and his entourage the benefit of the doubt. They no longer trust the plan, but many are still hopeful that someone somewhere has a plan.

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Like Mary, who gave Trump a B:

We’re just not privy to all the information. . . . He’s many steps ahead of us, so that’s why I say I just trust that we don’t have all the information, and we certainly can’t rely on the media to provide us with the correct information. So I’m just, I’m just trusting that he’s the right person, that there was no better person to lead us.

Dawn sounded even less confident that there was a real plan for the Iran war:

Initially he comes out and he says, “Okay, I’m gonna block the Strait of Hormuz because I do not want Iran—you know . . . we’re not going to nuclear war.” . . . And then there’s just like no rhyme or reason. I mean, we’re going back and forth, and there’s firing . . . It just doesn’t make any sense. It’s just so nonsensical. A lot of the things that he does, I kind of feel like, again, it’s from this place of narcissism. . . . And then my other issue with him is whenever people confront him and ask him, like, “What are you doing about this?” or, “How’s it going with that?” He just says whatever he wants to say. Nothing is ever based on fact.

Mark from South Carolina was also frustrated with Trump’s handling of the Iran war, albeit from a different angle: “I wish he’d just, excuse my French, had the balls to just go in there and get it done. And, you know, I don’t wanna sound like a warmonger or anything, but he could get it done very quickly.”

Some, like Dustin, are also sick of hearing Trump hype up the stock market:

You can throw the stock market all you want, but at the end of the day, groceries are up—I have four kids, right? . . . Try feeding a family of four. I spend over $1,000 a month on groceries, and we don’t eat out, right? And so we’re frugal, and it’s expensive. It’s expensive. And so that’s what I think is being glossed over.

Most Republicans, though, even when they’re mad about the Strait of Hormuz or the size of their grocery bill, will still give Trump credit for one thing, as Jan did: “I think he’s done a great thing with the illegals because he’s gotten—he’s working on that.”

But not everyone is happy about that, either.

Joe from Florida (whom Focus Groupies might remember from the latest Focus Group Podcast), gave Trump an F. He said, “I was expecting mass deportations, like real mass deportations. . . . I was expecting, you know, revising who’s actually being able to be, you know, a resident as well.”

These ‘Trump should war harder/deport harder’ quotes are a bit hair-raising. But they’re a key part of bringing us down toward the Bush Line™. When George W. Bush was down around 32 percent, his approval rating among Republicans dipped down to the sixties and seventies. There’s some recent data putting Trump’s approval rating with Republicans in that ballpark.

Keep in mind: The vast, vast majority of three-time Trump voters will never vote for a Democrat (though some will!). But there is hope that they will leave Trump. Because they see Trump leaving them.

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