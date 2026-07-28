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Gene Fifer's avatar
Gene Fifer
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Is this strategy for sabotaging the federal government a Project 2025 way of doing what Grover Norquist wanted through "shrinking the federal government down so it can be drowned in the bathtub"?

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Sumi Ink 🇨🇦's avatar
Sumi Ink 🇨🇦
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Good governance is the last thing that Trump and his cronies are interested in. The MAGA regime is all about expanding executive power while personally enriching themselves to an obscene degree.

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