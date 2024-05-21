American-Iranian Nancy Zahavian brandishes a "Trump Forever" sign from the back of a military truck during a Pro-Trump car caravan on Ventura Blvd in Studio City, a neighborhood in the city of Los Angeles, on September 13, 2020. (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

1. 12 Years a President

At the NRA convention this weekend Donald Trump floated, in an oblique way, the idea of a third term.

“You know, FDR 16 years—almost 16 years—he was four terms. I don’t know, are we going to be considered three-term? Or two-term?”

Byron York rushed out to defend Trump and suggest that the man who would like to be dictator for a day was almost certainly not talking about serving a third term as president:

I want to unpack this moment because it’s representative of Trump’s mode of communication.

During the 2020 campaign, Donald Trump said on multiple occasions that after winning that election he should be allowed to run for a third term in 2024.