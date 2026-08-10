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Michelle Walker's avatar
Michelle Walker
2h

Is this nightmare ever going to be over? Everything we thought was not allowed, we now discover were "rules" other administrations followed. And that there is no penalty for breaking the "rule".

Another congress, one with loyalty to the Constitution and not MAGA or billionaires, must codify against everything Trump and his EOs are doing.

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Peabody Jones's avatar
Peabody Jones
3h

Our Justice System is predicated upon facts and law... so of course, the DJT/Fox "news"/Republican axis of deceit ("AoD") realized that our Justice System is detrimental to their fascist cause.

It stands to reason that the AoD are laser-focused on undermining the rule of law, because conspiracies and lies are all they can offer.

As Anne Applebaum and several federal judges have noted, you cannot believe anything that Trump and his toadies say.

Back in college, reading Hannah Arendt, I wondered how it could be possible that citizens could become indifferent to lies. Indifferent to the rule of law. Indifferent to corruption.

I didn't get it until today (50 years later).

Here is a Gift article from the NY Times, published in 2018, discussing Hannah Arendt's observations:

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/06/20/opinion/why-read-hannah-arendt-now.html?unlocked_article_code=1.4VA.55U_.KW1DHfvRN1Iz&smid=url-share

“Freedom of opinion is a farce unless factual information is guaranteed and the facts themselves are not in dispute.” - Hannah Arendt

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