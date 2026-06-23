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David Bible's avatar
David Bible
2h

The amount of life crushing harm that the Trump administration, the SC and the Republican Party has caused while the wealthy Republicans have endlessly partied, well I cannot think of any words that adequately describe this disgusting cruelty.

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Lynn Abrams's avatar
Lynn Abrams
2h

The sooner this criminal regime and their corrupt judiciary is gone, the better!! I hope we the people can last that long!!

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