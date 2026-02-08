The Bulwark

JennSH from NC
1h

Having kind, committed, yes loving caregivers for our elders is a godsend. The caregivers in my mother’s assisted living facility were essential to my brother and me as we cared for our mother in her last years. My brother and/or I were with my mom everyday at all hours of the day. The nurse’s aides were there when we couldn’t be. Thank God for their consistent care and compassion. It is stupid and shortsighted to deport people because of their skin color. Such actions deprive our society of people making valuable contributions. People like the orange menace, Stephen Miller, and Kristi Noem are working to turn the US into a shithole country.

KLevinson
1h

Haitian immigrants are amazing, hard working, decent people. I grew up in south Florida and I’ve known many. We will all be worse off if they’re forced out.

