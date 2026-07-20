(Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/Photos Truth Social, Getty, Shutterstock)

1. The Insider

Last week reports surfaced that the Trump Media & Technology Group—the parent company of Truth Social—is looking to ship a new product. The company is preparing to sell faster access to posts.

This feature, called Truth API, will allow subscribers to see posts before they show up in the general public’s feed. The price of a subscription is reportedly $100,000. Per month. (Trump Media & Technology Group has yet to publicly announce its price.) Unless you lock into a three-year commitment, at which point the monthly fee drops to $60,000.

This idea may seem silly to you. It’s not. Donald Trump is an innovator in the field of corruption and Truth API is something we’ve never seen before: A device which legalizes insider trading and turns Trump’s Truth Social account into something like a Bloomberg terminal.

In order to understand what’s happening here, we’re going to have to talk about social media platforms, market manipulation, and flash trading. It will get slightly technical.

But believe me: This story is fascinating. It demonstrates Trump’s animal cunning. And it points to yet another vulnerability in America’s economic and social order. One that we hadn’t even realized existed.

Oh—and it also hints at why there’s a good chance Don Jr. runs for president.

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This Triad goes all the way to . . . five.