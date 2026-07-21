The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
FAQ
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ronald Stack's avatar
Ronald Stack
23m

One of the things Hungary seems able to do is reform their courts. However sound the arguments for using civil forfeiture to claw back the fruits of Trump's corruption, and I'm persuaded, I'm still nervous that the right wing Justices will find a way to protect their patron.

Reply
Share
The monk's avatar
The monk
42mEdited

Thank you kindly, Amanda, for this very informative article. it provides hope that We the People can fight back. Please let us folks know if supporting groups like ACLU, Brennan Center, Nuestra Lucha can be part of this fight.

At least, some dems are finally getting it that it was “morally wrong” to support platner. Alas, many folks, especially guys, have their own insecurities. May these folks find peace. 🙏

“ Hungary’s reformers implemented an anti-corruption playbook, and those of us here in the United States should be taking notes…”

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture