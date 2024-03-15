Last night on TNB I talked with my young colleagues Sebastian Hughes and Ben Parker about what politics looks like to people under 30. Not going to lie: I’m kind of surprised by how much fun this conversation was. Catch the rewind here.

(Composite / Photos: Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images / Shutterstock)

1. Bench Be Crazy

I’m concerned that evolution may have conspired against us to normalize Donald Trump.

Yesterday Susan Glasser published a piece titled “I Listened to Trump’s Rambling, Unhinged, Vituperative Georgia Rally—and So Should You.”

She was talking about Trump’s Saturday rally in Rome, Georgia, which served as his campaign’s rebuttal to Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech. It’s two hours of free association and if you’re a glutton, you can take it all in here.

If two hours is too much, this will give you a general flavor:

Glasser gives another example: