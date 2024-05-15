It’s gonna be a ball of sunshine today! Also: Last call if you’re in the D.C. area for our live show tonight. You can get tickets to be there in person or to watch the livestream starting at 7:00 p.m. EDT right here.

1. Thinking About the Unthinkable

Trump has always had a coin-flip chance to win this election and no matter how bad (or good) things look, it’ll still be a coin flip come November.

But a couple things have me feeling bearish.

Bibi Netanyahu’s perfidious selfishness as a coalition partner.

The NYT poll crosstab showing that 20 percent of voters blame Biden for the Dobbs decision.

There’s another crosstab from the Times poll you should look at. First, respondents were asked how things are going in their lives:

People aren’t just happy—they’re really happy. Kitchen! Table! Issues!

Then the poll asked people how things are going in the country:

That’s right: A flat majority says that economic conditions in our country are “poor.” Even though they simultaneously say that their own lives are going pretty well.

And that’s why I’m getting my head around Trump’s second term. So let’s dig in. Just how bad could it be? Today I’m going to give you the best-case scenario! (We’ll do worst-case tomorrow.)